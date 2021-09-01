CHOMBO NUISANCE CHARGE DROPPED

THE State yesterday withdrew the nuisance charge levelled against former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo and his alleged accomplices, former Zanu PF youth leaders Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya.

The State did not give reasons for the withdrawal of the charge.

The trio had been charged for wearing party regalia carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s portraits long after being expelled from the ruling party.

Two months ago, Chombo’s application for exception on five criminal abuse of office and fraud charges was granted and the matters were thrown away.

The State had alleged that sometime between December 8 and 13, 2017, the four connived to pose in Zanu PF regalia after being expelled from the party.

They posted the pictures on social media, an act perceived by the Zanu PF hierarchy as likely to create nuisance to the party. It is alleged that the accused had no right to act in the manner they did. Newsday