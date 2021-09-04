CHIWENGA IMPOSTER TO SPEND WEEKEND IN JAIL

The 35-year-old Harare man who tried to persuade Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals that he was Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga to evade paying his hospital bills will spend the weekend behind bars awaiting his bail ruling on Monday.
Prosecutor Mrs Monalisa Magwenzi is opposing bail on the
grounds that Marlon Katiyo was a flight risk and would abscond.
Katiyo, who has of
no fixed abode, was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare
magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
During last month and up to Wednesday this week he
allegedly visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Avenues Clinic to seek
medical attention for his headache problem. It is the State’s case that he gave the
hospitals false information regarding his names.
He allegedly misrepresented to the hospital officials on
several occasions that he was Marlon Katiyo, Tendai Marara, General Chiwenga
and Dominic Chiwenga to avoid detection when fraudulently acquiring medical
services. He was treated at Parirenyatwa
Group of Hospitals and went away.
It is the State’s case that through the misrepresentation,
Katiyo intended to avoid being detected when his payments to the hospital were
due. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment