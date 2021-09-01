CHIVAYO DENIES BRIBERY AS CASE CONTINUES

The trial of businessman Wicknell Chivayo on allegations of paying a US$10 000 bribe to former Zimbabwe Power Company chairman Stanley Kazhanje, was yesterday set for September 9 for continuation.
Chivayo and his company, Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited,
are jointly charged with bribery and yesterday appeared before regional
magistrate Mr Trainos Utahwashe.
The flamboyant businessman denied the charges when the
trial opened before court operations were downsized because of Covid-19
lockdown measures.
Chivayo told the court that the money paid to Kazhanje was
payment of consultancy services that were rendered to his firm before Kazhanje
was appointed ZPC board chairman.
He admitted that his company transferred the US$10 000 into
Kazhanje’s bank account for professional services rendered prior to him joining
the power company’s board. Chivayo and his company argued that Kazhanje did not
do anything to show favour to Intratrek Zimbabwe nor was he induced in any
manner as alleged by the State.
Mrs Cecilia Mashingaidze appeared for the State and told
the court that three witnesses were expected to testify when the trial resumed
on September 9. Herald
