CHINESE MINER ARRESTED AFTER INVADING CONSERVANCY

A CHINESE miner, Liu Chong, was yesterday arrested by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) detectives for illegally conducting mining activities in the protected Mavhuradona Wilderness in Muzarabani.
Chong, who is Labenmon Investments site manager, was
arrested for contravening the National Museums and Monuments Act after he
ordered his subordinates to construct a road in the Mavhuradona Wilderness
where he intended to carry out mining activities.
Chong also faces charges of trespassing after he unlawfully
gained access into Tingwa Botanical Reserve in the wildlife conservancy.
His arrest came barely a week after Guruve Rural District
Council chief executive officer Tinos Marisa was arrested for criminal abuse of
duty after he corruptly granted Chong permission to conduct illegal mining
activities in the area.
It is alleged that on May 5, 2021, Marisa was approached by
Labenmon Investments, who sought to be allowed access to mining sites which
they claimed to be in Varden Safaris, Mavhuradona Wilderness in Muzarabani.
Despite knowing that the area targeted by Labenmon
Investments was outside his jurisdiction, Marisa allegedly granted the company
permission to enter Varden Safaris wilderness.
It is further alleged that acting on the authority of
Marisa’s letter, personnel from Labenmon Investments forced their way into the
conservancy and commenced clearing a three-metre- wide road in the conservancy.
In granting Labenmon authority to enter the protected area,
Marisa is accused of overlooking the fact that Tingwa Botanical Reserve is a
national monument according to Statutory Instrument 6 of 2017 awaiting World
Heritage Status.
He also did not consider the fact that the papers they
produced were for mining nickel in Guruve and not chrome in Muzarabani.
As a result of his actions, the chances of the Mavhuradona
Safaris being listed as a UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organisation) World Heritage site were jeopardised due to disruptions
to the ecosystem caused by road construction leading to the botanical reserve.
It is also believed that many animals which used the area
as breeding grounds fled to unknown locations following invasion of their
habitat. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment