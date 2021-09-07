BUSINESSMAN LOSES US$80K IN TRUCKS DEAL

A Harare trio was yesterday dragged to court to answer to fraud charges after duping a businessman of US$80k meant for trucks.

The trio of Leopold Machingauta, George Zulu and Alista Dongo appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who released them on $15 000 bail each and ordered them to surrender their travel documents.

The complainant is Withspeed Logistics represented by Clemence Richard Mapfumo. The court heard that between June and August, Machingauta without authority from Withspeed Logistics took a Nissan UD350 truck registered AFJ2265 and an Atlas Copco compressor property owned by the company and offered it as collateral security in order to obtain a US$20 000 loan from Zulu.

Machingauta failed to unmount a compressor that was on the truck when he surrendered it to Zulu to get the loan.

It is alleged that Zulu connived with Dongo to dispose of the truck and compressor both valued at US$80 000 and forged an agreement of sale purporting to have purchased the truck from Machingauta who had no capacity what so ever to dispose of the truck.

Zulu in turn later sold the truck to Kudakwashe Matambo for US$55 000. It is the State’s allegation that Withspeed Logistics lost US$80 000 and nothing was recovered.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro