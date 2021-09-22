BOY RAPES TWO SISTERS, THREE COUSINS

A LOWER GWERU juvenile allegedly raped two sisters and three cousins aged between six and eight years, and ran away when the crimes were discovered.
The boy allegedly raped his two sisters aged seven and
eight respectively as well as three cousins, one aged seven and the other two,
six years.
Both the boy (15) and the complainants lived with their
grandmother when the alleged rape incidents occurred.
According to a police memo from the Gweru Rural Police
Station addressed to the officer commanding Gweru rural district, the boy
disappeared after the alleged last rape incident on September 8.
It is alleged that on the day he disappeared at around 11pm
at a plot in Lower Gweru, the 60-year-old granny heard the five minor girls
making noise in their bedroom hut.
One of the children said she had screamed during a rape
ordeal, waking the others up. Upon being discovered, the juvenile took off and
was never seen again. The other children also narrated their ordeals at the
hands of the juvenile.
On September 14, the granny went to Insukamini police base
where she filed a report. Two police constables took the girls to Gweru
Provincial Hospital for medical examination.
The matter is being investigated under Gweru rural RRB
number 4629720. Newsday
