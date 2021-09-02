BORDER JUMPER ROBBED

A MAN lost R41 000 cash and other valuables after he was attacked by two robbers while entering the country from South Africa through an illegal entry point in Beitbridge.

In their twitter page police confirmed the incident which occurred on August 31 at around 5AM.

“On 31 August at around 5am, a Harare man was robbed of cash amounting to R 41 500, various clothes and a J4 cellphone by two unknown suspects at a bush area near Limpopo View, Beitbridge.

“The victim had entered the country from South Africa through an illegal entry point The ZRP reiterates that, members of the public must comply with Covid-19 regulations and use authorised ports of entry and exit on the country’s borders,” said the police.

By August 28 police had arrested 45 146 people across the country since January 2021 for various cross border crimes.

Police in January launched operation “no to cross border crimes/mhosva pamiganhu ngadzipere/ amacala kawaphele emingceleni elizwe” in a bid to curb criminal activities occurring at the borders.

The country has seen an upsurge of cross border crimes during the Covid-19 period. With borders closed for the general public people have resorted to smuggling. Chronicle