skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 23 September 2021
BITI WINS RECALL FIGHT
Thursday, September 23, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHAT HAPPENED THE DAY THE ZUPCO CONDUCTOR WAS KILLED
A SECURITY guard, who shot dead a ZUPCO bus conductor in Dzivaresekwa on Monday night, was first caught red-handed draining 25 litres of die...
MISSING UNI STUDENT FOUND DEAD
A Great Zimbabwe University student was found dead on Sunday after going missing for days. Vilify Agnes Mbakada who was studying Developme...
SACKED UNI LECTURER FOUND DEAD
A MIDLANDS State University philosophy lecturer, Ishmael Jeko, was found dead in his house last Friday. Jeko was vice-president of Midla...
FIRST LADY TAKES SAN CHILDREN TO VIC FALLS
THERE is truly a first time for everything, but flying in a plane and touring the Majestic Victoria Falls is a lifetime experience for child...
COPS BEAT KOMBI DRIVER TO DEATH
A COMMUTER omnibus driver was reported to have died from injuries sustained at the hands of four police officers for evading arrest. Luke ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment