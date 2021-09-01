BAR MAFUME FROM TOWN HOUSE : STATE

THE State wants Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume to be barred from visiting Town House as an additional bail condition until his two criminal cases are finalised at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mafume is facing criminal abuse of office and defeating the course of justice charges.

The offences stemmed from allegations of illegally parcelling residential stands in Harare and allegedly tried to influence a witness to testify in his favour during trial. Mafume was granted bail at the High Court in the two separate cases.

State counsel Mr Michael Reza today indicated that he wants to apply for the additional condition to be imposed on Mafume when he appeared before regional magistrate Mrs Vongai Guwuriro.

Mafume was being represented by lawyer advocate Thabani Mpofu, who indicated that he needs time to get instructions from his client before the application was made.