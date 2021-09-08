ARMY COMMANDER'S WIFE EYES TOP ZANU PF POST

ZANU PF Nyanga North constituency MP Chido Sanyatwe is reportedly leading the race to take over as the Manicaland Zanu PF provincial women’s league chairperson, with several districts said to be backing her ahead of the elections expected to be held next month.
Sanyatwe is wife to Zimbabwe ambassador to Tanzania and
former Presidential Guard commander, Anselem Sanyatwe.
She is facing competition from this incumbent, Happiness
Nyakuedzwa who is determined to return her seat despite being dumped by her
district, Makoni, last month.
Makoni district, however, endorsed Nyakuyedzwa’s husband,
Albert for the provincial chairmanship where he will battle it out with current
chairperson Mike Madiro.
Party insiders, who commented on condition of anonymity for
fear of victimisation and also breaking the party’s regulations that prohibits
candidates from campaign, said Sanyatwe is leading the race.
“Cde Sanyatwe has done a lot for her constituency, she has
been helping women with poultry projects, sewing machines among other projects,
so people are appreciating what she has been doing and she is being supported
by many districts in upcoming provincial elections,” said a women’s league
provincial member.
“What is interesting in the women’s league elections Cde
Nyakuedzwa is not wanted in her own Makoni district; this is an advantage for
Sanyatwe. Mutasa district is supporting Sanyatwe.”
Aspiring candidates who are eyeing for provincial positions
are allegedly holding secret campaigns.
Zanu PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa
recently warned party members to desist from campaigning as this was disturbing
the party’s restructuring process.
Zanu PF Manicaland spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka yesterday
said he was expecting party members to follow the party’s pronouncement.
The party is yet to make a pronouncement on the elections
and party members are expected to follow what the party is saying. So far, we
have restructuring exercises for cells and branches.”
Sanyatwe was elected into leadership of Manicaland province
and was promoted to secretary for administration in the women’s league in 2013.
After being elected into Parliament in 2018, Sanyatwe is a
member of the portfolio committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
and the Portfolio Committee on Public Accounts. Newsday
