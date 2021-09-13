ARMED ROBBER CHAUKE ARRESTED

Police in Beitbridge have arrested Bigboy Chauke (34) who is believed to be the mastermind of a series of armed robberies that have rocked the district in the last four weeks.
The suspect, who lives in the Mugwazhuli area, some 25km
along the Beitbridge to Masvingo highway was tracked by detectives from his
hideout in the border town on Friday.
He was surprised by a police crack team soon after arriving
at Dulivhadzimu Bus Terminus.
Chauke is believed to be, in some instances, been hiring
out his guns to other criminals who target businessmen, motorists along the
Beitbridge to Masvingo road and smugglers along the Limpopo River.
The police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief
Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said the suspect was assisting police with
investigations.
“We managed to track him to and from his hideout until his
arrest around the bus terminus area. Unfortunately, I cannot give you any
further details at the moment. He is assisting the detectives with further
investigations,” said Chief Supt Nyongo. Herald
