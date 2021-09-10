ANNA'S HUSBAND FURTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

JOHANNE Marange Apostolic Church devotee, Hatirarami alias Evans Momberume who is facing murder and sleeping with a minor charges has been further remanded in custody.

Momberume who was wearing prison garbs appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi last week on Friday and was remanded to September 17.

The 26-year-old Momberume is alleged to have caused the death of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died while giving birth at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church’s Mafararikwa Shrine recently.

When he initially appeared before Mutare regional magistrate, Mrs Lucie-Ann Mungwari last month, Momberume was not asked to plead to murder and sleeping with a minor charges.

Messrs Tirivanhu Mutyasira and Jonathan Chingwinyiso appeared for the State, while Mr Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers represented Momberume.

It is the State’s case that Momberume caused the death of the girl by impregnating her and failing to take her to a proper health institution to receive healthcare services.

“Instead, the accused person took Annah Machaya to Johanne Marange traditional midwives where she delivered and died after some labour complications.

“He thereafter secretly buried her without notifying the authorities of her death,” said Mr Mutyasira. On the other count, Momberume is said to have impregnated Annah and stayed with her as his wife. Manica Post