ANNA'S HUSBAND FURTHER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

JOHANNE Marange Apostolic Church devotee, Hatirarami alias Evans Momberume who is facing murder and sleeping with a minor charges has been further remanded in custody.
Momberume who was wearing prison garbs appeared before
Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi last week on Friday and was remanded to
September 17.
The 26-year-old Momberume is alleged to have caused the
death of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died while giving birth at the Johanne
Marange Apostolic Church’s Mafararikwa Shrine recently.
When he initially appeared before Mutare regional
magistrate, Mrs Lucie-Ann Mungwari last month, Momberume was not asked to plead
to murder and sleeping with a minor charges.
Messrs Tirivanhu Mutyasira and Jonathan Chingwinyiso
appeared for the State, while Mr Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law
Chambers represented Momberume.
It is the State’s case that Momberume caused the death of
the girl by impregnating her and failing to take her to a proper health
institution to receive healthcare services.
“Instead, the accused person took Annah Machaya to Johanne
Marange traditional midwives where she delivered and died after some labour
complications.
“He thereafter secretly buried her without notifying the
authorities of her death,” said Mr Mutyasira. On the other count, Momberume is
said to have impregnated Annah and stayed with her as his wife. Manica Post
