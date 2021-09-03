ANNA'S HUSBAND BACK IN COURT

THE ‘husband’ of 14-year-old Anna Machaya who died at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church in Marange recently, Hatirarami alias Evans Momberume who is facing murder and sleeping with a minor charges will be back in the dock today (Friday).
Momberume was not asked to plead to murder and having
sexual intercourse with a minor charges when he recently appeared before Mutare
regional magistrate, Mrs Lucie-Anne Mungwari.
Mrs Mungwari remanded him in custody to today (September
3).
Messrs Tirivanhu Mutyasira and Jonathan Chingwinyiso
appeared for the State, while Mr Brian Majamanda of Khupe and Chijara Law
Chambers represented Momberume.
It is the State’s case that Momberume caused the death of
the girl by impregnating her and failing to take her to a proper health
institution to receive healthcare services.
“Instead, the accused person took Annah Machaya to Johanne
Marange traditional midwives where she delivered and died after some labour
complications. “He thereafter secretly buried her without notifying the
authorities of her death,” said Mr Mutyasira.
On the other count, Momberume is said to have impregnated
Annah and stayed with her as his wife. Manica Post
