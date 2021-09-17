72 ARRESTED AT ROY BENNET'S FARM

Police have arrested 72 illegal diamond miners who invaded Charleswood Farm in Chimanimani and impounded 16 vehicles following the discovery of the precious mineral last month.

Dangerous weapons including pistols were also recovered during the operation.

Charleswood is a famous farm once owned by the late MDC politician and MP Roy Bennet. It is in Chimanimani’s Ward 12.

Manicaland deputy Police spokesman Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the arrests to Chipinge Times.

Hundreds of illegal miners invaded the area last month and Police and security forces have since been heavily deployed in the area to ensure law and order.