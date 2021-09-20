20 PUPILS TEST POSITIVE AT CHEMHANZA

Day scholars have been stopped from coming to school after 20 students tested Covid-19 positive at Chemhanza Mission High School in Hwedza.
The revelations came after students got sick.
The Hwedza District Health Spokesperson Officer, Dr Herbert
Bandiki confirmed the development.
“So far we have tested 300 students, 20 of them tested
positive, 17 of these 20 positive were boarders and 3 of them day scholars.
“This resulted in all high school day scholars being
stopped from coming to school for 14 days.
“These 17 positive boarders are being quarantined in their
hostels under the supervision of their school health masters.
“We have also checked on the school’s use of masks and
found out that these students do not use facemasks at their dormitories but
only in classes,” Dr Bandiki said.
“Their School Health Masters have been ordered to use
facemasks and gloves for supervising and handling those in isolation.
Chemhanza Mission School Principal Saul Tadzaushe said
Chemhanza Mission Schools were taking the COVID-19 management rules and
regulations from WHO and government.
“To make sure that our students are safe from COVID-19
infections, all our teaching and administration staff got tested before we
opened our mission school.
“As you know that this school is a church school, our
church gave some groceries to the to all mission staff so that they do not get
out of the school premises throughout the term.
“Our drivers are often retested as they do school errands
outside,” said Principal Tadzaushe. H Metro
