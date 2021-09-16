16 MAGISTRATES SWORN IN



Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi today swore in 16 magistrates at the Harare Magistrates Court bringing the country’s total number to 223.

Speaking after the swearing ceremony, Mr Mutevedzi said the new magistrates will help in easing out the workload and backlog that came as a result of reduced court operations due to Covid-19 lockdown measures.

He also said 22 more magistrates were undertaking induction and internship.

Mr Mutevedzi said he was told by judges from the upper court that there is a general feeling that quality in magistrates’ work has greatly improved basing on the judgments from cases they are handling. Herald