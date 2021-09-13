13TH CHEQUE FOR CIVIL SERVANTS THIS YEAR

Government has assured civil servants that they will receive their bonus this year while conditions of service will continue to be improved. Bonus payments are usually made in November and December.

In an interview with our Bulawayo Bureau, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the money will be paid on time.

“There is always a 13th cheque for civil servants, always, so they can expect one; we have not changed that. It will be paid on time,” he said.

Since January, Government has been progressively reviewing salaries, while pension payouts have also been adjusted to cushion pensioners. In July, civil servants received a salary increase of between 45 and 50 percent.

Two months earlier, it effected a 25 percent review in addition to a host of other non-monetary benefits.

Government has also signalled that a meeting with public service representatives will be convened soon to discuss salaries and non-monetary incentives.

“There are loans that have been available to civil servants so that they can start businesses; there was also a vehicle scheme to import vehicles duty-free, it has been rolling for about 10 years and is pending renewal. We are also looking at the issue of housing. We are working on providing civil servants with accommodation and this is gradually happening,” said Deputy Minister for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Lovemore Matuke in a recent interview.

He said some of the options for improving the welfare of civil servants are expected to come from unions, as they know and understand what is best for them.

The Apex Council representatives, who represent civil servants, said Government had kept its promise of improving the lives and welfare of its workers. Sunday Mail