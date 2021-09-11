11 PROTESTING BELVEDERE STUDENT TEACHERS ARRESTED, CHARGED

POLICE in Harare have arrested and seriously injured 11 student teachers at Belvedere Teachers College who were protesting over the decision to block them from accessing the campus before paying their tuition fees.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed the arrests and that the students were initially held at Milton Park police station before being transferred to Harare Central police station.

“Today, the week commenced with our lawyers searching for and locating 11 student teachers who were rounded up at Belvedere Technical Teachers College and detained at Milton Park police station,” an alert from the lawyers read in part.

“The 11 are being transferred to Harare Central police station and some of them are nursing injuries after they were severely assaulted.”

The students were demonstrating against the fee hike and the college’s decision to turn away students for non-payment of fees.

Students said fees ranging from between $38200 for campus students and $21100 for day scholars was beyond their reach and were planning to march to Higher Education minister Professor Amon Murwira’s offices to register their concern.



