11 COVID-19 HIT SCHOOLS SHUT DOWN

ELEVEN schools across the country were forced to shut down yesterday after a significant number of students tested positive for COVID-19, it has emerged.
This comes as teacher unions claimed that the deadly
pandemic was spreading like veldfire in schools since last week, with most of
the public learning institutions incapacitated to take critical measures to
stop infections.
The teachers are blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
administration for rushing the reopening of schools without addressing concerns
relating to the management of the pandemic, adding that it was only a matter of
time before schools became drivers of the deadly fourth wave which health
experts have warned of.
It emerged that at least three schools in Mberengwa,
Midlands province had to suspend operations after being hit by COVID-19
infections.
Similar developments were reported in Manicaland,
Mashonaland East, Masvingo and Matabeleland South provinces where teachers
accused the government of ignoring their concerns and pushed them into
premature reopening of schools.
“We made it categorically clear without any equivocation or
ambiguity that 98% of schools were not ready for opening, but ministry
officials claimed they were ready. Just two weeks after opening COVID-19 is
spreading like veldfire in schools in Zimbabwe,” Progressive Teachers Union of
Zimbabwe (PTUZ) president Takavafira Zhou said.
He said the silence of the government was worrying while
the situation was getting out of hand.
“We challenge Cabinet ministers to visit Nyamuka Primary
(Manicaland), Kriste Mambo (Manicaland), Tongwe High (Mat South), Neshangwe
High (Mashonaland East), Masase High (Midlands), Chegato High (Midlands) and
many other schools. Schools are running short of testing kits and in some
schools after only testing ‘A’ and ‘O’ Level students. More than 75 have been confirmed
positive at one school. Worse still not all ‘A’ and ‘O’ Level students have
been tested as schools ran out of testing kits. When we give professional
advice, ministry officials must listen rather than make decisions from the
comfort of their offices,” he said.
“It is prudent to prioritise the health and safety of
teachers and pupils rather than throwing all caution to the wind. There is
virtually no COVID-19 abatement equipment in schools, let alone running water.
The bloated classes and hostels are a cause for concern, yet medalist in verbal
marathon lie through their teeth that schools are ready.”
“Life is more important than lies. Where did the $750
million and another $500 million go to, if students have no COVID-19 abatement
equipment in schools? As PTUZ, we called for testing of 140 000 teachers, more
than five million pupils and ancillary staff before congregating in schools.
But that was ignored.”
“Henceforth, we urge teachers to stop teaching in all
schools where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed until further notice. We also
urge parents to stop sending their children to such schools until fumigation of
the schools and COVID-19 effects are arrested. We also urge government to
forthwith provide COVID-19 abatement equipment to all schools in Zimbabwe and
stop their homelitic bellicose.”
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) said
from its assessments, 11 schools failed to open yesterday after registering
cases of COVID-19.
“They were not open for full learning today as they are
battling COVID-19 outbreaks,” Artuz president Obert Masaraure told NewsDay
yesterday.
“In some areas there are no test kits to test those
learners showing symptoms. Schools remain heavily congested with classes of as
big as 70 learners in a small room. The majority of our schools do not have
running water. In short schools are failing to adhere to standard operating
procedures. Our schools will soon be COVID-19 hotspots,” he said.
Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson
Taungana Ndoro, however, said schools were safe for teachers and learners and
dismissed claims of soaring cases.
“The call is being made by only one anxious leader among
over a dozen teachers’ union leaders who are clear on the need to provide
inclusive, relevant, equitable, quality and wholesome education for all
Zimbabweans and who applaud our scientific surveillance through our standard
guidelines for the co-ordinated prevention and management of the COVID-19
pandemic at all learning institutions,” Ndoro said
“He finds himself in a dilemma because not only has no one
died from COVID-19 in our schools since we opened but over 90% of teachers are
reporting for duty,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment