ZUMA GOES UNDER THE KNIFE

The ANC has wished its former president Jacob Zuma a speedy recovery after his surgery at the weekend.
“The ANC urges its members and the people of SA to keep
comrade Zuma in their thoughts and prayers during this time, and wish him a
speedy recovery,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe in a statement.
The correctional services department announced that Zuma
underwent surgery on Saturday at a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional
Centre in KwaZulu-Natal where he is serving a 15-month sentence.
“Mr Zuma underwent a surgical procedure on Saturday, with
other procedures scheduled for the coming days. As a result, DCS is unable to
predict a discharge date as our priority at this stage is for Mr Zuma to be
afforded the best care possible,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.
Zuma is serving 15 months in jail for contempt of the
Constitutional Court ruling that he present himself before the state capture
inquiry.
He has been under medical supervision by staff from the SA
Military Health Services since his admission at the Estcourt Correctional Centre.
Zuma could not attend his arms deal case last week and it
was postponed to September 9 and 10 as a result of his hospitalisation.
In the arms deal case, Zuma is accused of receiving an
annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an
investigation into the controversial arms deal.
The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was
Zuma’s former financial adviser. TimesLIVE
