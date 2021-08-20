ZIMBAS PREFER US$ : MANGUDYA

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya has blamed the widening gap between the official and parallel forex rates on locals preferring greenback over the local currency as a store of value.
With delays being faced by companies in accessing foreign
currency from the forex auction and the inaccessibility to that market by more
firms, the parallel forex market continues to provide an alternative source of
foreign currency.
This, together with waning confidence in the Zimbabwe
dollar which suffers lack of policy support, has spurred the exchange rate
disparity.
Currently, the official forex rate is US$1:85, while the
parallel market is almost double at $1:150. The runaway street value has
triggered inflation, with retailers forced to hike prices of commodities.
But, in a virtual 2021 mid-term monetary policy statement
review hosted by the Zimbabwe Independent and Zimbabwe Economics Society
yesterday, Mangudya said the economic fundamentals were not to blame.
“If you have an economy with US$1,8 billion (current
foreign currency account deposits) and the reserve money which is the
commercial banks money at the central bank of $24 billion or US$300 million in
foreign currency, it means you do not have a problem with foreign currency,” he
said.
“What it means, by the gap that is there which is shown by
the exchange rate is that it is not a fundamental supply and demand gap, it is
a preference gap whereby people prefer to hold foreign currency as a store of
value as opposed to wanting foreign currency for the purpose of transacting
foreign currency transactions.”
The admission by Mangudya that people prefer to hold the
greenback over the local currency is confirmation that the economy was
dollarising.
According to data provided by Mangudya and the central
bank, there is currently $24 billion in reserve money and local currency
deposits worth $155,52 billion, respectively, with the latter figure cited in
the 2021 monetary policy statement released on August 5.
The money, in local currency, translates to nearly $180
billion.
However, if the US$1,8 billion currently sitting in foreign
currency accounts is converted to local currency using the official exchange
rate, it becomes $154,47 billion.
“When you talk of foreign currency demand, we talk of
foreign currency demand. When we are talking about effective demand for foreign
currency it is foreign currency that is required for legitimate foreign
currency use,” Mangudya said.
“So, it means as a country, we need to continue to have
introspection on this matter and therefore say; how best we can manage that
preference. So, what we are doing at the central bank is, we are saying,
because that is our belief and what we have done, we therefore need to focus on
controlling inflation, in taming inflation so that at the end of the day the
preference is reduced because the value of the local currency would have gone
up.” Newsday
