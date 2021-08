TSHOLOTSHO South legislator and Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Zenzo Sibanda has died due to Covid-19 complications.

Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo confirmed Cde Moyo’s death. Cde Moyo reportedly died at United Bulawayo Hospitals in the early hours of today.

He was admitted over the weekend and put on oxygen after testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Chronicle