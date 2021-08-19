ZANU PF, MDC A TRADE BARBS OVER HICHILEMA VICTORY

ZANU PF has scoffed at MDC-Alliance’s remarks on the ruling party following the victory of Zambia’s President-elect Hakainde Hichilema in the recently held elections saying the opposition party’s conduct exhibits cardinal political immaturity.

The opposition party has been leading a fallacious campaign on social media platforms seeking to gain cheap political capital from Mr Hichilema’s win.

The revolutionary party’s spokesperson Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo said Zambia and Zimbabwe were sovereign States who needed no external interference when holding their elections.

“MDC-A’s conduct following recently held national elections in Zambia demonstrates cardinal political immaturity. The revolutionary Zanu-PF party is fully aware that elections were held by a sister sovereign state of Zambia, that great country. No outside political party could have participated, let alone the MDC-Alliance,” he said.

Cde Khaya-Moyo urged the opposition party to keep off elections of sovereign States. “Zimbabwe held its harmonised elections of 2018 and MDC-A are still licking their wounds of defeat. More is to come in 2023,” he said.





Cde Khaya-Moyo said the ruling party’s position was fully reflected in the congratulatory message sent to Zambia’s President-elect Hichilema.

“The revolutionary Zanu PF’s position in relation to the recently held elections in Zambia are fully reflected in the congratulatory message sent by the President, First Secretary and Head of State Cde Mnangagwa to President-elect Hakainde Hichilema for the resounding victory.

“There is no need to waste time on the MDC-A antics,” he said. Herald