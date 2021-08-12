ZAMBIA GOES TO THE POLLS

Zambians are voting in a tense election that the president and his main rival have said is a test of the southern African country’s reputation as a stable democracy.
Polling began at more than 12,000 polling stations,
including in prisons. More than seven million people, or over 83% of eligible
voters, have registered to vote, according to the Electoral Commission of
Zambia.
President Edgar Lungu is counting winning votes on his
record of infrastructure developments, mainly Chinese-funded, and the
distribution of agricultural inputs such as seeds and fertilisers to millions
of farmers.
However, his chances could be hurt by a debilitating
economic tailspin. "I am hopeful
that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of power to
myself," said President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu
Mr Lungu, who came to power in 2015 remains optimistic. “I
am hopeful that I will be the winner so that I hand over the instruments of
power to myself,” the 64-year old who practised law before joining politics
said.
His main rival is 59-year old Hakainde Hichilema and this will be a sixth shot at the presidency in the country of 18 million people.
He touts his background as a businessman, saying he will be
able to attract investment, better manage the stuttering economy and eradicate
alleged corruption.
“The elections should result in a change of government,” he
told reporters on the eve of the elections.
He is hoping that hardships brought by the sharp slide of
the country’s once-growing economy will push Zambians to vote for change.
“Poverty is written everywhere. Everybody is hurting. Zambia
is at a crossroads,” he said. Analysts say like previous contests between the
two men in 2015 and 2016, this vote will be closely fought.
