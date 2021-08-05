WORKERS DEFY COUNCIL BOSS FACING CORRUPTION CHARGE

HARARE City Council (HCC) workers say they will not subject themselves to any disciplinary hearing or investigation by the city’s chief security officer Mr Collen Tongoona as he has a pending criminal case before the country’s courts.

This comes as Government, through the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has ordered council employees with pending court cases not to report for duty until they are cleared. As a result, many top council officials who have been fingered in corruption are not reporting for duty.

However, that has not been the case with Mr Tongoona prompting the workers under the Local Authorities Progressive Workers Union of Zimbabwe (LAPWUZ) to demand answers from the City fathers. In a letter to HCC chamber secretary Mr Warren Chiwawa the worker, through LAPWUZ chairperson Mr Mavuda said they will not submit themselves to Mr Tongoona.

“This letter serves to inform you that we as LAPWUZ will not subject our members to any investigation or disciplinary hearing until and unless Mr. C. Tongoona is dealt with in terms of the full council resolutions which stated that any council employee who has a pending case in the courts, especially those connected to the housing and land scandal must not be allowed at their workplaces,” read the letter from the union’s chairperson Maxwell Mavuda.

In January this year Mr Tongoona was arrested on criminal abuse of office charges after he illegally authorised the development of a housing stand in Marlborough without a certificate of compliance.

In the latest letter, the workers are also taking the city fathers to task for allowing Mr Tongoona to work when he has not yet been cleared by the country’s courts. Mr Tongoona is also under the spotlight after he illegally took possession of a gun that belongs to the local authority which was later used by his son to commit a public offence. Herald