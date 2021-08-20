WOMAN TIES DAUGHTER TO BED, BASHES HER

A Bulawayo woman from Emakhandeni suburb has been arrested after strangling, tying up her daughter to her bed with a rope and assaulting her with an iron rod.
Abigail Sibanda (35) boiled with anger after she came home
and found her 16-year-old daughter talking to a boy while standing near the
garden.
The enraged Sibanda grabbed her daughter and strangled her,
said the source. She dragged her into her bedroom and tied her with a rope to
her bed.
Sibanda picked an iron rod and assaulted her daughter
several times all over the body. She sustained deep cuts on the head and arm. Sibanda
ordered the minor never to tell anyone about her brutal act and locked her in
the house.
However, a neighbour who had heard Sibanda
brutally attacking her teenage daughter, informed police officers, who came and arrested her. The injured minor was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.
Sibanda appeared before Western Commonage magistrate
Jeconia Prince Ncube facing a physical abuse charge.
She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to 28 August
2021. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment