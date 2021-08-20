WOMAN TIES DAUGHTER TO BED, BASHES HER

A Bulawayo woman from Emakhandeni suburb has been arrested after strangling, tying up her daughter to her bed with a rope and assaulting her with an iron rod.

Abigail Sibanda (35) boiled with anger after she came home and found her 16-year-old daughter talking to a boy while standing near the garden.

The enraged Sibanda grabbed her daughter and strangled her, said the source. She dragged her into her bedroom and tied her with a rope to her bed.

Sibanda picked an iron rod and assaulted her daughter several times all over the body. She sustained deep cuts on the head and arm. Sibanda ordered the minor never to tell anyone about her brutal act and locked her in the house.

However, a neighbour who had heard Sibanda

brutally attacking her teenage daughter, informed police officers, who came and arrested her. The injured minor was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Sibanda appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube facing a physical abuse charge.

She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to 28 August 2021. B Metro