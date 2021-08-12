WOMAN IN TROUBLE FOR BASHING SMALL HOUSE

A Chinhoyi woman who had gone to Chikuti on a business trip was bashed for allegedly having a relationship with a married man.

For that the basher Noreen Kadakure, 23, of D-Troops Shopping Centre in Chikuti was arraigned before Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate Melody Rwizi charged with assaulting Bernadette Nyoni,28, of SQ S1 Alaska Mine, Chinhoyi.

Kadakure pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $15 000 or 30 days’ imprisonment. The complainant is Nyoni.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on July 26, 2021 at D-Troops Shopping Centre, Nyoni was selling some meat when Kadakure approached her with her four friends.

She then asked Nyoni why she was having a love affair with her husband and the latter remained silent and continued selling her meat. This did not go down well with Kadakure, who in a fit of rage started assaulting Nyoni.

She sustained some injuries. Nyoni made a police complaint leading to the arrest of Kadakure.

She was medically examined at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. Meanwhile, in an unrelated case, Farai Chauke ,50, from Magogi, Chinhoyi, also appeared before the same magistrate charged with two counts of Contravening Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention Containment and Treatment (National Lockdown) “operating a sheeben without a valid liquor license”

Chauke was found guilty and fined $5000 each for the two counts or 60 days in jail.Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on July 26, police officers were on patrol and arrived at Magogi Shopping Centre and entered into his sheeben and found him selling beer.

He was asked to produce a valid liquor licence and he failed. Chauke was arrested leading to his subsequent appearance in court. H Metro