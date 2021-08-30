WOMAN FORGES RECEIPT, STEALS US$3 000 IN STANDS SCAM

A BULAWAYO woman has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a man of over US$3 000 after forging a receipt that she presented claiming she had paid for a business stand for him in Esigodini.
Sithandazile Ncube (40) of Cowdray Park suburb appeared
before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Steven Ndlovu facing charges of fraud and
forgery. Ncube pleaded not guilty to the charges and was remanded in custody to
September 9.
The court heard that Ncube approached Mr Even Chinzombe of
Thorngrove suburb in October last year at Renkini and informed him that there
was a business stand which was on sale in Esigodini and Chinzombe said he was
interested in buying it.
She told him that the stand was being sold for US$6 000.In
June this year, Chinzombe paid her part of the money, US$3 060 for the alleged
stand.
Ncube allegedly forged a receipt purporting that she had
paid money to Umzingwane Rural District Council for the stand.
Representing the State, Mr Mandla Ndlovu said Ncube
allegedly forged a receipt and used it to defraud Mr Chinzombe of his money.
“On a date not known by the prosecutor but in the month of
October last year at Renkini Bus Terminus, Ncube allegedly forged a receipt and
purported it to be acquired from Umzingwane Rural District with the intention
of defrauding Mr Chinzombe, realising that there was a risk or possibility of
defrauding him,’’ he said.
“In June this year, Ncube made a misrepresentation by
producing a forged receipt to convince Mr Chinzombe that she had paid US$3 060
to Umzingwane Rural District Council towards Mr Chinzombe’s business stand
intending to deceive him realising that there is a risk or possibility of deceiving
him and intending to cause him to act upon the misrepresentation to his
prejudice”.
Mr Chinzombe went with the receipt to Umzingwane RDC
offices and noticed that the receipt he was given by Ncube was a forged one and
she had not paid any money towards the stand.
He reported the matter to the police leading to Ncube’s
arrest. The US$3 060 he gave Ncube was not recovered. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment