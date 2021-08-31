WIFE CHEATS TWICE : HUBBY FORGIVES HER

THE Zengeza 4 man who caught his wife twice bedding other men has reconciled with the woman.
Bernard Matora Tumburayi, 49 forgave his wife Moline
Imbayago, 38, and even threatened to commit suicide by downing rat poison if
she refused to reconcile.
Imbayago had to intervene to stop him from downing the
poison last week at Zengeza 4 New Complex.
Imbayago told H-Metro that the cheating stories did not
manage to separate her with the father of her child.
“It really disturbs to learn that people are ever popping
their noses on someone’s life instead of minding their businesses,” said
Imbayago.
“I am aware of the people who call H-Metro whenever they
find me in the company of men but let me tell you that there was no way Bernard
would leave me.
“We never separated; I am sure you were also called to see
me leaving his house. “His sisters were behind all that but nothing will
separate me and Bernard,” said Imbayago.
Bernard, who recently made headlines for peeping at
Imbayago while she was sleeping with another lover, could neither confirm nor
deny reuniting with Imbayago saying it was his private life.
“You are always after writing about my issues why?” asked
Bernard. “I do not have anything to say but you are free to come to my house
and see for yourself if I have reunited with her,” said Bernard.
However, reports circulating in their neighbourhood were
that Bernard faked death in front of Imbayago to win her heart back following
their separation on infidelity grounds.
“Bernard ndiye atove chikomba chaMoline nekuti akadzinga
mukadzi masikati machena hanzvadzi dzake dzakagara mumota achiti amubata
nechikomba asi iyezvino ndiye akatevera mukadzi waakaramba.
“Imbayago is too pretty to be resisted by Bernard,” a
source said. H Metro
