WIFE CHEATS TWICE : HUBBY FORGIVES HER

THE Zengeza 4 man who caught his wife twice bedding other men has reconciled with the woman.

Bernard Matora Tumburayi, 49 forgave his wife Moline Imbayago, 38, and even threatened to commit suicide by downing rat poison if she refused to reconcile.

Imbayago had to intervene to stop him from downing the poison last week at Zengeza 4 New Complex.

Imbayago told H-Metro that the cheating stories did not manage to separate her with the father of her child.

“It really disturbs to learn that people are ever popping their noses on someone’s life instead of minding their businesses,” said Imbayago.

“I am aware of the people who call H-Metro whenever they find me in the company of men but let me tell you that there was no way Bernard would leave me.

“We never separated; I am sure you were also called to see me leaving his house. “His sisters were behind all that but nothing will separate me and Bernard,” said Imbayago.

Bernard, who recently made headlines for peeping at Imbayago while she was sleeping with another lover, could neither confirm nor deny reuniting with Imbayago saying it was his private life.

“You are always after writing about my issues why?” asked Bernard. “I do not have anything to say but you are free to come to my house and see for yourself if I have reunited with her,” said Bernard.

However, reports circulating in their neighbourhood were that Bernard faked death in front of Imbayago to win her heart back following their separation on infidelity grounds.

“Bernard ndiye atove chikomba chaMoline nekuti akadzinga mukadzi masikati machena hanzvadzi dzake dzakagara mumota achiti amubata nechikomba asi iyezvino ndiye akatevera mukadzi waakaramba.

“Imbayago is too pretty to be resisted by Bernard,” a source said. H Metro