WE WILL MEET ELECTION PROMISES, SAYS GOVT

THE Zanu PF Government is on course to fulfil its 2018 election promises through implementing people-centred and high-impact developmental programmes, a Cabinet Minister has said.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail recently, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans
were beginning to see and feel the impact of Government programmes.
She said her ministry had come up with a National
Development Communication Strategy, which would ensure that all Zimbabweans
were kept abreast of ongoing projects.
“The strategy will ensure that our people understand the
benefits of what the Government is doing and what they need to do to see to it
that we progress as a nation,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“We will not leave anybody behind. Our strategy takes into
account everyone and all age groups, be they in the rural or urban areas, to
ensure that they all understand where we are heading to with Vision 2030.”
Government, she said, has recorded significant milestones. “We
have a lot of success stories that we need to talk about — the road network,
food security, Pfumvudza and how the Government has succeeded in making sure
that Zimbabwe is self-sufficient as far as cereals are concerned.
“Harare-Chirundu, Bulawayo-Mutare (highways) . . . the
roads have all been repaired despite the fact that not much foreign investment
has come. Bridges have been built and as a Senator from Chimanimani, I can
confirm that the Second Republic did wonders in ensuring that they bring back
the livelihoods of those who were affected by Cyclone Idai.
“Bridges, roads, homes and other facilities that were
destroyed by the cyclone have been restored, while some of the projects are
already advanced.”
More than 200 kilometres of Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge
highway have been reconstructed over the past year in line with the 2018
promise to rehabilitate trunk roads.
Government has been mobilising domestic resources to fund
its projects, most of which are being undertaken by local companies.
A successful vaccination campaign, which has seen Zimbabwe
being one of the countries with the best vaccination rates in Africa, is also
underway.
“For a country which is under sanctions, we thank our
President for the engagement and re-engagement efforts and also being able to
talk to other progressive nations who have come on board to prioritise
Zimbabwe’s vaccination efforts.
“We have seen our country in the top seven of countries
that have done their best in terms of response and containment of the
pandemic,” she said.
“We are also grateful of what the Government has done in
terms of upgrading our hospitals, whether in towns, districts and at ward
level.” Government, she added, was investing heavily in power generation to
stimulate economic growth.
“To ensure uninterrupted service delivery, there also has
been improvements in hydro and solar power generation.
“Electricity has been a challenge in the country and this
will go a long way in helping us industrialise and develop even in agriculture.
“So there is a lot happening across ministries to ensure we
progress to be a better Zimbabwe. Sunday Mail
