WE HAVE RUN OUT OF BLOOD : NBSZ

The National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has appealed to members of the public for urgent donations of blood as Covid-19 has affected regular blood donation campaigns.
According to their Twitter account, they are urging the
public to come and join pledge 25 Club Youth blood drives taking place at NBSZ
Clinic in Bulawayo Pledge 25 is a special club for young and healthy citizens
who pledge to regularly donate safe units of blood at least 25 times in their
lives.
The primary aim being to allow for smooth transition from
school donors into safe adult donors thereby effortlessly creating a future
pool of informed adult blood donors. NBSZ public affairs manager Mr Sifundo
Ngwenya said blood stocks were low especially Blood Group O and urged the public
and business associates to come and donate blood.
“Frequent traffic accidents and armed robbery injuries
taking place on a daily basis have led to a surge in demand of blood.
Therefore, we encourage business associates to invite us for blood donation at
their premises,” he said.
Mr Ngwenya further said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a
challenge to the NBSZ since schools and colleges are closed and there are also
travel restrictions.
“Before we used to move around schools and colleges for
blood donations. With institutions closed and travelling prohibited it has been
difficult for us to move around instead, we advise the public to go to any
blood services clinics and save a life,” he said.
