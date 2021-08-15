WE HAVE RUN OUT OF BLOOD : NBSZ

The National Blood Services of Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has appealed to members of the public for urgent donations of blood as Covid-19 has affected regular blood donation campaigns.

According to their Twitter account, they are urging the public to come and join pledge 25 Club Youth blood drives taking place at NBSZ Clinic in Bulawayo Pledge 25 is a special club for young and healthy citizens who pledge to regularly donate safe units of blood at least 25 times in their lives.

The primary aim being to allow for smooth transition from school donors into safe adult donors thereby effortlessly creating a future pool of informed adult blood donors. NBSZ public affairs manager Mr Sifundo Ngwenya said blood stocks were low especially Blood Group O and urged the public and business associates to come and donate blood.

“Frequent traffic accidents and armed robbery injuries taking place on a daily basis have led to a surge in demand of blood. Therefore, we encourage business associates to invite us for blood donation at their premises,” he said.

Mr Ngwenya further said the Covid-19 pandemic has been a challenge to the NBSZ since schools and colleges are closed and there are also travel restrictions.

“Before we used to move around schools and colleges for blood donations. With institutions closed and travelling prohibited it has been difficult for us to move around instead, we advise the public to go to any blood services clinics and save a life,” he said.