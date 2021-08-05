WE ARE READY FOR POLAD : MDC T

The MDC-T is warming up to join the progressive Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), which was put in place to discuss issues of national interest.
MDC-T spokesperson Mr Lloyd Damba said they are waiting for
the formal invitation from the Polad secretariat.
“We are only waiting for the formal invitation. If the
formal invitation comes, we will consult our party organs and then the national
council will make a final and binding decision,” said Mr Damba.
He said they are keen to work with progressive political
parties for the betterment of Zimbabweans.
“For what we need to achieve, is not just for political
parties, but for the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Damba.
Polad is a grouping of politicians who contested for the
2018 presidential elections, that was set up collectively to discuss ways of
prospering the country, at the same time indicating the oneness that exists
among Zimbabweans despite different political backgrounds. Herald
