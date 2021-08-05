WE ARE READY FOR POLAD : MDC T

The MDC-T is warming up to join the progressive Political Actors Dialogue (Polad), which was put in place to discuss issues of national interest.

MDC-T spokesperson Mr Lloyd Damba said they are waiting for the formal invitation from the Polad secretariat.

“We are only waiting for the formal invitation. If the formal invitation comes, we will consult our party organs and then the national council will make a final and binding decision,” said Mr Damba.

He said they are keen to work with progressive political parties for the betterment of Zimbabweans.

“For what we need to achieve, is not just for political parties, but for the people of Zimbabwe,” said Mr Damba.

Polad is a grouping of politicians who contested for the 2018 presidential elections, that was set up collectively to discuss ways of prospering the country, at the same time indicating the oneness that exists among Zimbabweans despite different political backgrounds. Herald