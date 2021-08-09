WE ARE FIGHTING CORRUPTION, SAYS ED

Live Herald blog

1139: After laying wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the President is now conferring medals to 16 outstanding Zimbabweans as part of the Second Republic’s recognition of civil servants and civilians who are impacting lives across the country through their positive works.

1107: The President concludes his speech by urging all Zimbabweans “to display the resilient spirit we are known for by acting responsibly and safeguarding the health and well-being of the nation.”

1101: He says the Second Republic will continue with its fight against corruption.

1059: President Mnangagwa notes the progress that is being made in the development of infrastructure with special mention of the Beitbridge-Harare road.

1054: “This year’s celebrations are coming at a time when the country is now realising gains coming from the implementation of the NDS1. The economy is expected to grow by 7.8 percent this year, surpassing the 2021 budget expectations.”

1051: The President says that the various awards that will be awarded today reaffirm the nation’s appreciation of liberation luminaries.

1045: President Mnangagwa says citizens should continue observing WHO guidelines in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. President Mnangagwa assures the nation that Government will continue to acquire more Covid-19 vaccines.

1044: The President says that the war of liberation was won through support from friendly countries. He says that his Government will continue with the engagement and re-engagement drive and urges the international community to accept Zimbabwe as it is.

1034: President Mnangagwa is now addressing the gathering. He starts by saluting all departed heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of the country.

1003: President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived. The President proceeds to inspect the Half-Guard.

0945: Vice President and Zanu-PF second secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the Heroes Acre for the Heroes Day Celebrations.

0940: Zanu-PF vice president and second secretary Kembo Mohadi has arrived.

0900: Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Heroes Day celebrations that are being held at the Heroes Acre.

Only 200 people are expected at the National Shrine as the event is being held in strict adherence to Covid-19 regulations.