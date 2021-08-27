WAR VETS RELEASED WITHOUT CHARGE



THE nine former liberation war combatants arrested on Wednesday after storming Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s offices protesting against poor pension earnings were released yesterday without charge.

The liberation war veterans, who were represented by lawyers Chawona Kanoti of Kanoti and Partners and Paidamoyo Saurombe of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights were released before appearing in court.

“I can confirm that our clients have been released,” Saurombe said. “We were informed of the decision to release them late in the night. The police said they will contact us if they still need to pursue the case.”

The war veterans are Isso Madzivanyika, Nyasha Manyana, Daphne Kanoti, Shoorai Nyamangodo, Faith Chamanda, Ruvimbo Sphyina Maphosa, Jordan Nderezina, Maron Mabvunzaneyi Mazikana and Wonderful Sabarauta, all members of the War Veterans Welfare pressure group.

Police had preferred to charge them with participating in a gathering with intent to incite public violence in contravention of section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Police alleged that the ex-fighters staged a protest on August 25, 2021 outside Ncube’s offices in Harare.

They were allegedly waving placards inscribed Pay war veterans what they deserve please, we are human beings. #Mthuli, we are tired of bread crumbs like Lazarus. Newsday