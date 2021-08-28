WAR VETS PROTEST : MUTSVANGWA BLAMES G40, MDC A

THE chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Cde Chris Mutsvangwa yesterday poured cold water on the latest attempts to divide war veterans by some G40 elements and the opposition, who instigated the arrests of former fighters seeking an upward review of their allowances.
“The arrest of the nine comrades was stage-managed by the
G40 and Chamisa as they desperately try to infiltrate our wing.
This was after another attempt to have G40 elements
included in the War Veterans League was thwarted with the party indicating that
they will be elections,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
This prompted the G40 reactionaries to instigate the arrest
of the nine war veterans; Cdes Wonderful Kabarauta, Faith Chananda, Nyasha
Mangena, Shorai Nyamangudo, Isso Madzivanyika, Daphne Kanoti, Mazikana Marron,
Sthyine Maphosa and Jordan Mberadzina at Finance Minister and Economic
Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube at his offices.
“They went and instigated the arrest of the war veterans in
collaboration with some police officers. The Patron of the war veterans
(President Mnangagwa) had nothing to do with the arrest. “It was stage managed to tarnish the
President, the relations between him and the war veterans.
“These are works of G40 elements. Some people think they
can be a Chenjerai Hunzvi reincarnation but that will never happen. Chairman
Hunzvi had genuine grievances against Mugabe but these people have no grounds.
They are conjurers of imagery discontent, fantasising being
latter-day Chairman Hunzvi founder of ZNLWVA,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
Following the arrest of the nine, who were later released
after it had been established that their charges were baseless, Zimbabwe Human
Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) immediately stepped in as they sought to be
saviours of the day.
However, it has since been established that the release of
the nine on Thursday night had nothing to do with ZLHR but was upon the
realisation that they had not committed any offense when they sought to engage
the Minister of Finance.
It has since emerged that some shadowy G40 elements were
working in cahoots with the Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance fuelled the arrests
on Thursday in a futile attempt to drive a wedge between the ex-combatants and
their Patron, the President.
The group, sources said, then engaged some sympathetic
police officers who rounded up the nine former combatants and arrested them on
charges of inciting public violence.
Showing his hand, Chamisa and his allies in the civil
society swiftly tried to intervene ostensibly to represent the nine. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment