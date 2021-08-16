Monday, 16 August 2021

US$15K STOLEN FROM PARKED CAR

Monday, August 16, 2021  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

A DRIVER lost US$15 000 in the Bulawayo CBD after he had parked his car while attending to a mechanical fault.

The police said the incident occurred on 12 August at around 3PM at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo on 12 August at around 3PM in which an unknown suspect stole US$15 691 cash from the complainant’s Nissan Atlas vehicle.

“The vehicle had been parked at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way, as the complainant tried to fix a mechanical problem,” said the police.

In another incident which occurred on August 11 police in Bulawayo recovered a white Toyota Hilux, dumped at plot number 16 Fairview, along Plumtree Rd. The vehicle is reported to have been stolen from South Africa.

Police said investigations were underway. Chronicle

 

 

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 