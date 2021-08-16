US$15K STOLEN FROM PARKED CAR

A DRIVER lost US$15 000 in the Bulawayo CBD after he had parked his car while attending to a mechanical fault.
The police said the incident occurred on 12 August at
around 3PM at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way.
“The ZRP is investigating a case of theft from a motor
vehicle which occurred in Bulawayo on 12 August at around 3PM in which an
unknown suspect stole US$15 691 cash from the complainant’s Nissan Atlas
vehicle.
“The vehicle had been parked at Cnr 2nd Avenue and Robert
Mugabe Way, as the complainant tried to fix a mechanical problem,” said the
police.
In another incident which occurred on August 11 police in
Bulawayo recovered a white Toyota Hilux, dumped at plot number 16 Fairview,
along Plumtree Rd. The vehicle is reported to have been stolen from South
Africa.
Police said investigations were underway. Chronicle
