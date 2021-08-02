UNI LECTURER SUCCUMBS TO COVID-19

A Chinhoyi University of Technology senior lecturer passed on due to COVID-19 complications.

Dr Ezekia Svotwa passed on at Chinhoyi provincial hospital on Friday. His death has shocked the University and the Chinhoyi community at large.

A senior lecturer at the University who preferred to remain anonymous told H-Metro that the death of Dr Svotwa was a major blow to the University whose wounds would take a long time to heal.

“I am still in a state of shock and devastated. He was a fountain of knowledge to the University and the Chinhoyi community. He was a gifted man. The void he has left will take a long time to fill. We have truly lost a son of the soil,” he said.

University’s Director of Marketing and Public Relations Dr Musekiwa Tapera said that the University learnt with shock the untimely passing on of Dr Svotwa, who was a senior lecturer at the school of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.

He said it was very saddening to lose a committed cadre of the institution. “He was an unassuming, straightforward, hardworking and unwavering loyalty to the CUT cause,” said Dr Tapera.

He added: “Dr Svotwa was always willing to assist and share information with whoever required his expertise.”

Tapera said in his simple and humble outlook Dr Svotwa was a pillar in the School of Agricultural Sciences and Technology who mentored many – both students and staff. “Because of his expertise and leadership, he was appointed Board member of Cottpro.

“He was set to scale phenomenal heights in his field of crop science. Indeed, CUT has lost a vital cog in the academia and May his Soul Rest in Eternal Peace,” said Dr Tapera.

Dr Swotwa is going to be buried in his rural home in Chimhenga homestead in Mutare on Monday. H Metro