UNI DEAN DIES OF COVID-19

GZU Dean of the School of Education and Culture Professor Rose Mugweni (63) has succumbed to Covid-19.

Her Husband Osmond Mugweni confirmed the death to The Mirror. She died this morning in Bulawayo at Materdei Hospital where she was admitted. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Professor Mugweni tested positive to Covid on July 21 at Masvingo Provincial Hospital. On July 24 her condition deteriorated and she was transferred to Materdei where she was put in the Covid-19 ICU Isolation Centre.

GZU Vice Chancellor, Professor Rungano Zvogbo described the deceased as a brilliant academic.

“The institution has lost a brilliant mind. Her leadership contributed to the dramatic rise of our school of education and her programs benefitted even the student teachers in our sister ministry of education. She will always be remembered for her unwavering dedication,” said Zvogbo. Masvingo Mirror