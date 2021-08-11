TWO COPS UP FOR ARMED ROBBERIES

Two police officers have been arrested for allegedly committing a series of armed robbery cases in Bulawayo. The officers were apprehended at Makhado, Beitbridge while attempting to flee the country.
Bongani Mpofu (33) of Cowdray Park and Dalubuhle Ndlovu
(37) of Mpopoma Suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Marygold Ndlovu
facing a count of armed robbery.
Mpofu has two other counts of armed robbery which he
committed independently of Ndlovu. The duo is represented by Dumisani Dube of
Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers.
State representative Nelson Chivayo narrated to the court
that on December 23 last year, Mpofu and Ndlovu in the company of five others
who are still at large armed with a pistol went to some business premises in
Northend Suburb.
“They pointed
their pistol through the window into a room where the security resides and
handcuffed his right hand through the window and tied it on the burglar bar.
They ordered the security guard’s wife to open the door for them and took away
tablet cellphones and laptops,” said Chivayo.
“The accused persons force-marched the security guard and
his wife to the gate where they forced him to open the gate. The other two
accused persons emerged and joined their accomplices who then force marched the
security guard and his wife to the main offices and took away cash boxes
containing cash,36 tablet cellphones and went away.”
Chivayo said in another case, Mpofu with his other
accomplices, pounced on a house in Malindela suburb in search of gold and
money.
“On 15 March this
year at around 3 pm, Mpofu in the company of his accomplices who are on remand
at Masvingo and Zvishavane prisons, went to Malindela Suburb in Bulawayo armed
with a firearm, handcuffs and a knife,” said Chivayo.
He said upon arrival they kidnapped two children who were
playing outside the yard and dumped them at Ascot shopping centre.
“The accused persons returned to the house where they
threatened the two complaints Betty Hove
(55) and her daughter in law Kipaletswi Octivla (22) with a firearm and a knife
demanding cash and gold,” he said.
“They then robbed Hove and Octavia of US$700, HP
laptop,iPhone cellphone, Samsung A2 core cellphone, Samsung Tablet and some
whisky.”
Chivayo said on the second count, Mpofu in the company of
his accomplices who are still at large and another one who is on remand at
Masvingo prison went to Fools Mine in Hope fountain, Bulawayo armed with a gun.
“Upon arrival, they threatened Mr Boora Nyanyi a security
guard who was on duty and disarmed him of his service pistol which had no
ammunition. They searched him and stole his cellphone,” he said.
“The accused persons force-marched Mr Nyanyi to the room
where Ma Yanlong was sleeping, they threatened Ma Yanlong with a firearm and
robbed him of Huawei cellphone, Lenovo laptop, two pairs of formal shoes,
formal trousers and ZWL1 000. The stolen firearm was recovered.” Cite.org.zw
