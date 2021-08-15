TWO COPS DEMAND BRIBES FROM BOTTLE STORE OWNERS

TWO serving members of the police on Saturday appeared in court facing extortion charges after they demanded bribes from bottlestore owners in Mbare, Harare, who were violating COVID-19 regulations.

The suspects Tinashe Mapamba (33) stationed at Glen Norah Police Station and Masimba Kunyongana (27) of Southerton Police Station appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded them to August 25 on $5 000 bail each.

Allegations were that on August 12 this year, Mapamba, who was on off duty and Kunyongana, who was on suspension, allegedly approached Didymus Takudzwa Vhavha, who was selling beer at his bottlestore at Koefman Plot, Mbare, and threatened to arrest him for violating COVID-19 regulations.

Mapamba and Kunyongana then demanded US$10 from Vhavha and he obliged. The duo approached another victim, Florence Chidaushe, who was also selling beer at a bottlestore at Shawasha Flats in Mbare.

They threatened to arrest her for violating COVID-19 regulations and demanded US$6 and she complied.

However, police intelligence officers who were on a surveillance mission got wind of their activities and arrested them. Newsday