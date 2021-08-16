TWO CARJACKERS SHOT IN POLICE SHOOTOUT

TWO suspected carjackers, one of them injured in a shootout with Chinhoyi Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers, were apprehended last Thursday after a high speed chase.
Elvis Muzeziwa (24) of N15 Chegutu, one of the three
suspects, was last Friday remanded in custody to September 2 by Chinhoyi
magistrate, Mr Tapiwa Banda, who presided over the brief court session at
Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he is recuperating.
Prosecutor Ms Odra Chitoro said on Wednesday last week and
at Total Service Station in Kadoma, Muzeziwa and his accomplices Jephry
Mahlatini and Zivanayi Mafuro approached the complainant Nobert Sibanda
pretending to hire his vehicle.
While on the way, one of the trio produced an Okapi knife
before threatening to stab Sibanda who then surrendered his Honda Fit
registration AFL7659.
The armed robbers tied Sibanda’s hands using safety belts
and later dumped him in the Patchway area.
The following day at around 0415hrs, information was
relayed to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chinhoyi that a stolen
silver Honda Fit vehicle with carjackers on-board were heading towards
Chinhoyi.
The car was being monitored through a vehicle mobile
tracking system. A police reaction team armed with an FN rifle and a pistol
intercepted the approaching vehicle near the Vehicle Inspection Department
(VID) Chinhoyi depot along Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway before police signaled the
driver to stop.
The driver increased speed instead. The police officers’
car managed to block the driver after a high speed chase and the armed suspects
quickly disembarked and charged towards the officers.
One of the armed police officers fired two warning shots
from the FN rifle, but the three daring robbers kept advancing, forcing another
detective armed with a pistol to take aim at them.
The trio ran away before the police officers managed to
apprehend Muzeziwa and Mahlatini, while Mafuro escaped and is still on the run.
Muzeziwa sustained a fractured upper arm, while the stolen
vehicle is being held at CID Chinhoyi as an exhibit. Herald
