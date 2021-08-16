TWO CARJACKERS SHOT IN POLICE SHOOTOUT

TWO suspected carjackers, one of them injured in a shootout with Chinhoyi Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers, were apprehended last Thursday after a high speed chase.

Elvis Muzeziwa (24) of N15 Chegutu, one of the three suspects, was last Friday remanded in custody to September 2 by Chinhoyi magistrate, Mr Tapiwa Banda, who presided over the brief court session at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he is recuperating.

Prosecutor Ms Odra Chitoro said on Wednesday last week and at Total Service Station in Kadoma, Muzeziwa and his accomplices Jephry Mahlatini and Zivanayi Mafuro approached the complainant Nobert Sibanda pretending to hire his vehicle.

While on the way, one of the trio produced an Okapi knife before threatening to stab Sibanda who then surrendered his Honda Fit registration AFL7659.

The armed robbers tied Sibanda’s hands using safety belts and later dumped him in the Patchway area.

The following day at around 0415hrs, information was relayed to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chinhoyi that a stolen silver Honda Fit vehicle with carjackers on-board were heading towards Chinhoyi.

The car was being monitored through a vehicle mobile tracking system. A police reaction team armed with an FN rifle and a pistol intercepted the approaching vehicle near the Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) Chinhoyi depot along Chinhoyi-Chegutu Highway before police signaled the driver to stop.

The driver increased speed instead. The police officers’ car managed to block the driver after a high speed chase and the armed suspects quickly disembarked and charged towards the officers.

One of the armed police officers fired two warning shots from the FN rifle, but the three daring robbers kept advancing, forcing another detective armed with a pistol to take aim at them.

The trio ran away before the police officers managed to apprehend Muzeziwa and Mahlatini, while Mafuro escaped and is still on the run.

Muzeziwa sustained a fractured upper arm, while the stolen vehicle is being held at CID Chinhoyi as an exhibit. Herald