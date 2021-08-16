TOWN CLERK CANDIDATES FLOCK TO N'ANGA

SOME of the 43 candidates eyeing Mutare City Council town clerk’s position are reportedly making nocturnal visits to a local traditional healer in a desperate bid to enhance their chances, NewsDay has learnt.

The position fell vacant after Joshua Maligwa succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on January 5 this year.

A popular traditional healer in Mutare, who refused to be named, confirmed the night visits by some of the candidates.

“I am doing a lot of work at my shrine. The burdened are being healed, but as for the past two weeks, my shrine was overwhelmed with clients who are seeking to land the Mutare City Council town clerk’s position,” the traditional healer told NewsDay.

“Most of them come at night. I am trying to help them, but the most difficult thing is that only one person is needed for the job,” he said. Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi recently disclosed that 43 candidates had applied for the hot seat.

Tandi said the shortlisting of the candidates was expected to be done next month. “I am happy with the overwhelming response of the people who applied for the job. We have 43 people who have applied for the job,” Tandi said.

“I believe all the people are going to meet the conditions we have set,. One of them is for them to have at least 10 years working experience in a local authority,” he said.

The municipality’s health director Antony Mutara is currently the acting town clerk. Newsday