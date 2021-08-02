THREE KILLED AS BUS COLLIDES WITH HONDA FIT

THREE people died on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries when a Honda Fit they were travelling in collided head-on with a bus transporting Covid-19 patients along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road near the Esigodini tollgate.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the accident which occurred last Thursday.

The Honda Fit was travelling to Gwanda while the bus that had returnees from South Africa, was headed for Bulawayo. The three deceased and the two injured were in the Honda fit.

Insp Ncube urged drivers to adhere to road regulations saying most accidents were due to human error.- Chronicle