THREE DECENT MEALS A DAY FOR EVERYONE, SAYS HICHILEMA

Zambia's new President Hakainde Hichilema has said in his inauguration speech that his government will ensure that citizens can have three decent meals a day.
"No Zambian should go to bed hungry," Hakainde
Hichilema told a packed stadium in the capital, Lusaka.
He also said his government would focus on reviving the
economy and creating jobs for the unemployed youth. Mr Hichilema beat incumbent
Edgar Lungu in a landslide victory 12 days ago.
It was the sixth time the former businessman had run for
president.
The 59-year-old's victory has raised the hopes of his
former opposition counterparts in other African states that they too can
overcome state repression and one day rise to power.
In his speech, Mr Hichilema thanked his predecessor for
facilitating a smooth transition to his administration, but added that this was
"not a transfer of power but a transfer of leadership," saying power
resides in Zambians.
This was the third time there had been a peaceful and
democratic transfer of the presidency from the candidate of one party to
another. This was something that was of great credit to Zambia, Mr Hichilema
said.
"Democracy is the way to go - for Zambia, the people
of Africa and the world," he said.
He added that the country was facing a lot of challenges
but his government would work to revive the economy, which he said had been
"overwhelmed by debt servicing, emoluments and consumption" leaving
little room for investment for growth.
"We will pay special attention to lowering the fiscal
deficit, reducing public debt and restoring social and market confidence,"
he said.
"To the jobless youths, a new dawn is here where you
will be skilled and find opportunity to work or do business in an economy that
we will revive," he said.
Mr Hichilema said that there would be "zero tolerance
for corruption", vowing to fight "the scourge" professionally
and not be vindictive.
He added that his government would work to deal with the
high cost of living to ensure food is available and affordable.
Hinting at the mistreatment meted against him by the
outgoing president, he said "it was a new dawn", adding "time has
come for all Zambians to be truly free".
He said the media should work freely without fear, and that
his cabinet would be inclusive because he believes "diversity is a
strength".
Afterwards, President Hichilema released hundreds of
balloons into the sky over Heroes Stadium - a change from last inauguration
when doves were used and proved problematic when they refused to fly off. BBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment