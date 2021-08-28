THREE BRIBE SEEKING COPS ARRESTED

THREE police officers appeared in court on Thursday facing allegations of demanding bribes from motorists in Harare city centre after accusing them of breaking traffic laws.

Walter Mapfumo, Erasmus Shonhiwa and Simbarashe Mpofu, all stationed at Harare Central Police Station, appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with criminal abuse of office.

They were not asked to plead to the charges and were remanded to October 19 on $5 000 bail each.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on Tuesday this week at around 9am the three teamed up with Constable Muzanenhamo and went into Harare’s city centre to enforce traffic laws although the three were not officially assigned to this duty.

The three, who were not in police uniform, stationed themselves along Robert Mugabe Road and started arresting motorists for traffic offences, and then demanded bribes in return for freeing the motorists.

The Police anti-corruption unit was alerted and a team of five officers went to where the three had arrested Benedict Nhata on allegations of driving an unregistered car. The three were demanding US$30 from Nhata and with the five investigators witnessing this they then arrested the three. Herald