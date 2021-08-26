TEEN SODOMISES FIVE BOYS

IN a grim case of child sexual abuse, a 16-year-old boy in Bulawayo turned into a marauding sexual predator when he allegedly engaged in anal sex with a 10-year-old boy before preying on four other boys.
The boy, from Queens Park East suburb, performed the
alleged dastardly acts on the boys aged between seven and 10.
Allegations are that sometime this year on an unknown date,
when he was accompanying his uncle to a bus stop, he requested the first
victim, a 10-year-old boy to accompany them and he agreed. When the alleged
perpetrator’s uncle boarded a kombi, the two — suspect and the victim —
returned home.
It is reported that while on their way back home, they
reached a bushy area near ZRP Queens Park and the suspect requested to have
anal sex with the victim who turned down the request. The seemingly sexually
frustrated suspect forcibly removed the victim’s pair of shorts and sucked his
penis and anus.
It is yet to be proven that the following day the boy asked
the same victim to accompany him to one of the sports clubs in the suburb.
On their way and when they arrived at a bushy area near the
sports club in question the teenage suspect again requested to have anal sex
with the victim and he refused.
Incensed by his denial, he forcibly undressed him before he
ordered him to lie facing downwards and allegedly had anal sex with him.
The matter was reported to the police and investigations
later revealed that sometime last year the suspect had also abused another
10-year-old boy who is also his neighbour. He repeatedly fondled his manhood
after he refused to have anal sex with him.
As if that was not enough, it also emerged that on an
unknown date but sometime last year the alleged sex pest preyed on another
victim, a nine-year-old boy, when he called him to their kitchen and solicited
for anal sex and he refused. As punishment supposedly for turning down his
sexual demands he allegedly fondled his manhood.
It is further reported that again on an unknown date, but
sometime last year, the teenage suspect approached another victim, a
seven-year-old boy, when he was outside the house playing with his friends and
dragged him to their kitchen.
While inside he tied the victim’s hands with shoelaces
before he unzipped his pair of trousers and took out his manhood and started
sucking it.
After the dastardly act, the boy pushed the victim outside
the house and threatened to assault him if he revealed the matter to anyone.
It is alleged that after the abuse, the alleged perpetrator
would constantly prey on the victim, fondling and licking his manhood.
It is further reported that on 25 November 2020, the daring
sex pest approached another victim who is nine years old and asked him to have
anal sex with him and he refused.
In a fit of pique, the boy dragged the victim to a nearby
playground where he tied his hands with shoelaces and started fondling his
penis.
Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of the
boy and his subsequent appearance in court before Bulawayo magistrate Stephen
Ndhlovu charged with four counts of indecent assault and one of aggravated
indecent assault.
The boy was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody
to 20 September 2021. B Metro
