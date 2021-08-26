TEEN SODOMISES FIVE BOYS

IN a grim case of child sexual abuse, a 16-year-old boy in Bulawayo turned into a marauding sexual predator when he allegedly engaged in anal sex with a 10-year-old boy before preying on four other boys.

The boy, from Queens Park East suburb, performed the alleged dastardly acts on the boys aged between seven and 10.

Allegations are that sometime this year on an unknown date, when he was accompanying his uncle to a bus stop, he requested the first victim, a 10-year-old boy to accompany them and he agreed. When the alleged perpetrator’s uncle boarded a kombi, the two — suspect and the victim — returned home.

It is reported that while on their way back home, they reached a bushy area near ZRP Queens Park and the suspect requested to have anal sex with the victim who turned down the request. The seemingly sexually frustrated suspect forcibly removed the victim’s pair of shorts and sucked his penis and anus.

It is yet to be proven that the following day the boy asked the same victim to accompany him to one of the sports clubs in the suburb.

On their way and when they arrived at a bushy area near the sports club in question the teenage suspect again requested to have anal sex with the victim and he refused.

Incensed by his denial, he forcibly undressed him before he ordered him to lie facing downwards and allegedly had anal sex with him.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations later revealed that sometime last year the suspect had also abused another 10-year-old boy who is also his neighbour. He repeatedly fondled his manhood after he refused to have anal sex with him.

As if that was not enough, it also emerged that on an unknown date but sometime last year the alleged sex pest preyed on another victim, a nine-year-old boy, when he called him to their kitchen and solicited for anal sex and he refused. As punishment supposedly for turning down his sexual demands he allegedly fondled his manhood.

It is further reported that again on an unknown date, but sometime last year, the teenage suspect approached another victim, a seven-year-old boy, when he was outside the house playing with his friends and dragged him to their kitchen.

While inside he tied the victim’s hands with shoelaces before he unzipped his pair of trousers and took out his manhood and started sucking it.

After the dastardly act, the boy pushed the victim outside the house and threatened to assault him if he revealed the matter to anyone.

It is alleged that after the abuse, the alleged perpetrator would constantly prey on the victim, fondling and licking his manhood.

It is further reported that on 25 November 2020, the daring sex pest approached another victim who is nine years old and asked him to have anal sex with him and he refused.

In a fit of pique, the boy dragged the victim to a nearby playground where he tied his hands with shoelaces and started fondling his penis.

Investigations by the police later led to the arrest of the boy and his subsequent appearance in court before Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu charged with four counts of indecent assault and one of aggravated indecent assault.

The boy was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to 20 September 2021. B Metro