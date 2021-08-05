TEEN RAPED BY DAD, GIVES BIRTH

A case where a Shurugwi man allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter has complicated life for the complainant and her new baby.

An investigation by The Mirror shows that the traumatised juvenile mother (name concealed to protect her) has refused to breastfeed the child she sired after being raped by her biological father.

She also recently dumped the child and left to join her mother’s family in Gutu. The Mirror investigations showed that the innocent baby is now under the care of a well-known orphanage in Shurugwi.

The accused father (name supplied) who stays in Shurugwi Sebanga Extension appeared recently before Shurugwi Magistrate Percy Mukumba and was remanded in prison to August 11, 2021.

Prosecutor Tafadzwa Guzete said that on October 9, 2020, the accused brought her daughter to Chrome Mine Site Lundi Bridge Shurugwi where he raped her on several occasions after telling her that he was fulfilling certain rituals. The complainant got pregnant.

The matter came to light when the complainant narrated the story to her maternal grandmother who reported the case to Police.

After giving birth the complainant insisted that she was not going to breastfeed a child born out of incestuous engagement with her father. The maternal grandmother called the Department of Social Welfare which took the child to an orphanage.

The court is waiting DNA results to prove paternity. Masvingo Mirror