SOMIZI ABUSED ME : ESTRANGED HUBBY

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung has spoken out after supposed abuse allegations by estranged husband Mohale, and says he will only be commenting once he seeks legal counsel.
Over the weekend, allegations of abuse came to light as
Sunday World reported that Mohale has accused the Idols SA judge of abuse in an
interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, Living the
Dream with Somizi.
This led to much discussion on the TL, with the pair
topping the trending lists.Confirming that Somhale is truly in troubled waters,
TshisaLIVE received a brief statement from Somizi's management in which he said
he is aware of the allegations of abuse against him.
However, the star says before making any further comments
on the matter he will refer the matter to his lawyers.
“Mr Somizi Mhlongo has become aware of allegations
allegedly made against him by his estranged husband, Mr Mohale Motaung,
published in the Sunday World newspaper on 1 August 2021. Given the severity of
the allegations, Mr Mhlongo has referred the matter to his legal team who are
best equipped to handle the matter moving forward.
“No further comment will be given until such a time deemed
necessary by his legal representatives,” read the statement.
Earlier this year, a tweet was making the rounds implying
there is trouble in paradise for the pair. However, Somizi took to Twitter to
hit back at the rumours, saying all was well with their marriage.
The star said the tweets were fake but that he was glad to
have the platform to correct these concerns.
“Shem man, talk about reaching ... this is malicious but
I'm glad we have a platform to correct it ... both tweets are fake,” wrote
Somizi. Times
