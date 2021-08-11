SIX KILL MAN IN REVENGE BEATING

A Zhombe man was allegedly fatally assaulted by six men in a revenge mission attack. The now deceased had assaulted his friend Brighton Mugwagwa on August 30 following a misunderstanding over who was buying beer.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the death of Leonard Gumbo of Makelo Village under Chief Gwasela in Zhombe on Friday after the revenge mission attack.

“Police in Zhombe are investigating a case of murder which happened following a revenge attack. It is said that on August 30 around 9PM, Leonard Gumbo the now deceased and one of the suspects Brighton Mugwagwa of Village Makelo under Chief Gwasela were drinking beer at Sengezi shopping centre,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said as the two were allegedly drinking beer, a misunderstanding arose on who was going to buy more beer for them to drink.

“A misunderstanding arose over who was to buy more beer resulting in Leonard Gumbo assaulting Brighton Mugwagwa with fists. Mugwagwa went home following the assault but didn’t report the matter to the police,” said Inspector Mahoko.

He said on Friday, Brighton Mugwagwa, his brother Tendai and other four accused persons, who are still at large, allegedly armed themselves with Mupani sticks and proceeded to Gumbo’s homestead and assaulted him all over the body in a revenge attack.

Inspector Mahoko said Gumbo allegedly died on the spot.

“Brighton Mugwagwa, his brother and four others went and attacked Leonard all over his body and he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. A report was made to the police and a man hunt for the suspects has been launched,” he said.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the gang to approach their nearest police station.

In an unrelated incident- a 11-year-old boy from Lower Gweru was allegedly crushed on the head by a scotch cart he was travelling in and died on the spot.

Inspector Mahoko said on August 2 at around 530PM in Maboleni- Lower Gweru, Thando Ncube was driving an ox drawn cart without being led along an unmanned bush road.

“The scotch cart hit a bush stump and overturned, Ncube was hit on the head and died on the spot. Parents are advised to ensure animal drawn carts are always led by adults and not to let children travel alone,” he said. Chronicle