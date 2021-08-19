SHEBEEN KING NABBED, FINED

A man who operated a sheeben without a valid liquor licence in violation of the National Lockdown regulations has been jailed.

Casteen Karombo, 27, of Gunhill in Chinhoyi, appeared before Chinhoyi Provincial Magistrate Melody Rwizi charged with two counts of contravening section 4(1) (a) of Public Health Covid-19 Prevention Containment and Treatment National Lockdown.

The complainant is the state. Karombe pleaded guilty as charged and he was fined $7000 or 30 days imprisonment for each count.

He will pay a total of $14 000 or spend 60 days in prison if he fails to pay by October 15 for the two counts.

Prosecuting, Nyasha Sibesha told the court that on August 16, police officers were on patrol in Gunhill and found Karombe selling beer at around 7:30pm.

Police officer Constable Rushwaya who was in civilian attire went in to buy 2,5 litres of Super brew at US$1 inside the house.

Other police officers who were outside enter ehe the house and asked Karombe to produce a valid liquor licence and he failed.

Police officers recovered 18x 660mls of Castle Lite lager, 7x 1,25litre of Super brew, 6 empty bottles of black label and one 1,25mls of Super brew which was bought by Rushwaya.

Karombe was then arrested and taken to court. H Metro